Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision on the A5

Author: Northants Police Published: 4th January 2024 12:40

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the A5 Watling Street, between the junctions of Corn Hill Lane and Northampton Road.

Shortly before 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, January 2 2024), the rider of a white Triumph motorcycle travelling northbound left the carriageway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 20s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the motorcycle travelling along the A5 between Towcester and Weedon Bec prior to the collision, or footage of the collision itself.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000003549 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

