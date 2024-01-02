  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Witness appeal following fatal road traffic collision on the A5

Author: Northants Police Published: 4th January 2024 12:40

Shortly before 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, January 2 2024), the rider of a white Triumph motorcycle travelling northbound left the carriageway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the A5 Watling Street, between the junctions of Corn Hill Lane and Northampton Road.

Shortly before 7.30pm last night (Tuesday, January 2 2024), the rider of a white Triumph motorcycle travelling northbound left the carriageway for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 20s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the motorcycle travelling along the A5 between Towcester and Weedon Bec prior to the collision, or footage of the collision itself.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000003549 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies