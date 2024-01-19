  • Bookmark this page

Christmas Tree collections 2024

Author: Dipana Published: 6th January 2024 08:46

Christmas Tree collections

Crews will collect real Christmas trees between 8th and 19th  January 2024.

You do not have to have a garden waste subscription for us to take real trees away.

Residents in the Daventry and South Northants areas should put real Christmas trees out on the day garden waste is due to be collected in their area.

In the Northampton area trees should be put out next to recycling bins, while those on sack collections can present trees beside their recycling boxes on their collection day.

Please ensure trees over 6ft tall are cut in half so they fit in the lorries safely.

Real Christmas trees can also be taken to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

 

