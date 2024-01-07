Community spirit praised in Potterspury following Storm Henk

Author: Northants Police Published: 7th January 2024 08:17

Roads policing officers at Northamptonshire Police have praised the can-do attitude and community spirit of motorists and a local farmer who helped clear a fallen tree from the A5 during Storm Henk.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 2 2024, the Force received a report of a fallen tree blocking both lanes of the road in Potterspury, which members of the public were valiantly trying to move.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team (RPT) soon arrived and joined the efforts, enabling the tree to be moved enough so that some traffic could resume, before awaiting further assistance from Highways partners who were busy attending similar incidents elsewhere.

While all this was happening, a local farmer stopped to offer his help in fully moving the tree with his tractor, which was gratefully accepted.

Attending officer PC Tarnia Slater of the RPT said: “Mr Peters from Homestead Farm was incredibly helpful, using his initiative and in the spirit of the local community helping clear the road completely.

“Without his help, and that of the other motorists who stopped, everyone would have been stuck there waiting for a long time, so I wanted to offer our thanks to them all for so selflessly helping everyone get on with their day.”

