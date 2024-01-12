  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Farmers Market in 2024

Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th January 2024 10:53
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 12th January 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.

After a very successful move to the new site, the New Year sees the market continuing in its new location, and it will remain there from now on. There is enough parking for regular shoppers as well as market customers, making the site much better for everybody.

We are expecting to have all of our regular stall holders with us this month, along with new additions expected to join us in the coming months.

We hope local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park given the abundance of spaces available.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
