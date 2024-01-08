  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Proposed Banking Hub for Brackley. Comment from South Northants Parliamentary Candidate Stewart Tolley

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 8th January 2024 08:17
Proposed Banking Hub for Brackley. Comment from South Northants Parliamentary Candidate Stewart Tolley
 
Stewart Tolley says:
"I support a banking hub in Brackley along the lines of what has been successfully tried in neighbouring towns such as Buckingham. Brackley unfortunately does not currently have the public transport infrastructure to allow for residents to go to other hubs. Therefore it is imperative that with the proposed closure of Lloyds Bank, the last bank in Brackley, a hub is established permanently in the town, particularly for the often vulnerable residents that will need to access it. I have written to Lloyds Bank about my concerns surrounding the shock closure."

Background:
A report has been prepared on a Banking Hub for Brackley by the Brackley and Towcester Town Centre manager, to be discussed at Brackley Town Council on 8th January 2024: https://www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/uploads/cms/meetingfile/2483/agenda-full-town-council-080124-file.pdf

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

