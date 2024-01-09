New directory to support families caring for children with SEND

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th January 2024 09:16

A new online directory of services for children and young people in West Northamptonshire with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been launched.

Developed together with partners, young people and their families, the Local Offer website is a user-friendly online platform that brings together a range of information about the services available for children and young people with SEND, including youth clubs, early years support, social care and transport, as well as health services and much more.

At the heart of the Local Offer is a directory which aims to help families find the right service, support group or activity as quickly and as easily as possible. It includes the ability to filter searches by age group, location, type of need or service - helping people find exactly what they are looking for

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at West Northamptonshire Council said:

“The features on the Local Offer for West Northants pages will really help families find the information and services they are looking for. It is vital that our families, children and young people can access helpful and accurate information at their fingertips, and the revised Local Offer is a real step forward in helping to achieve this.

“There is a huge community of families, services and organisations that provide support and share information on SEND, and the Local Offer aims to bring this community together. It is a great resource for families to use and I really encourage you all to have a look – you may find activity groups available near you that you weren’t aware of.”

The Local Offer will continue to grow and develop and will be regularly updated with new information to ensure it remains an up-to-date and helpful resource.

To visit the Local Offer for West Northants please visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/local-offer or join the community online by following the social media accounts.

Facebook: Local Offer West Northants, Instagram: localofferwestnorthants and X: @LocalOfferWN

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.