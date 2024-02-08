By-election to be held in Northampton next month

15th January 2024

Candidates have been announced today for a by-election due to take place in an area of Northampton next month.

People living in West Northamptonshire Council’s East Hunsbury and Shelfleys electoral ward will be able to go to the polls on Thursday, 8 February 2024 to vote for a new councillor to represent their area. The election was prompted by a vacancy following the resignation of former WNC councillor Suresh Patel.

Elections information published today sets out who has been nominated to stand for the election, along with the location of polling stations in the electoral ward, which covers areas including Shelfleys, Merefield and Blacky More. You can view this information on the WNC website.

Residents in the ward who are not already registered to vote have until Tuesday, 23 January 2024 to do so, with the deadline to apply for a postal vote 5pm on Thursday, 24 January. Those wishing to apply for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) must submit their applications by 5pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to produce accepted photographic identification when voting in person at a polling station. This new requirement will apply to this election. Electors intending to vote in person are urged to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID prior to attending their polling station. Residents without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, 31 January to apply for their Voter ID.

