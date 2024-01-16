Iron Dame Doriane Pin Joins Junior Programme and Enters F1 Academy

Another exciting racing talent has been added to the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme as rising star Doriane Pin joins the ranks. The 20-year-old Frenchwoman will represent the team in F1 Academy, the all-female racing series, with the support of Iron Dames and Prema Racing.

Doriane has confirmed herself as one of the foremost female racing drivers in recent years, impressing as she has risen though the ranks of endurance racing. The Parisian is a member of the ground-breaking Iron Dames project, the pioneering platform committed to promoting and supporting women in motorsport. It is through this programme that Doriane has been able to truly demonstrate her talent behind-the-wheel and seen her career flourish.

Doriane said: "I am incredibly happy to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme and to represent the team in F1 Academy this year with Prema Racing. A new chapter begins, and I am proud to make this next step in such a prestigious team and with the Iron Dames project. I am grateful for their trust and honoured to race for their colours. Moving into single-seaters was a clear objective for my career, and to be in this environment is a great approach. I am working very hard to reach the top level of this sport and I cannot wait to go racing."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team commented: "Doriane is an exciting talent and we're pleased to begin our participation in F1 Academy with her as our chosen driver. We have kept a close eye on her development in recent years as she has consistently impressed. The fantastic support of Deborah Mayer and the Iron Dames organisation has enabled her to display her abilities to this point; she has taken full advantage of that opportunity with determination and skill. We now look forward to working in conjunction with Iron Dames, Prema Racing, and F1 Academy, to support Doriane as she takes the next step in her career."

Deborah Mayer, Iron Dames Project Founder, added: "It's extraordinary for a young woman of 20 to join the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, one of the most prestigious teams in Formula 1. Since her entry into the Iron Dames project in 2021, Doriane has been a demonstration of talent, determination, and exceptional maturity. Becoming a member of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Junior Programme is a promising step in her young career. As F1 Academy has developed, lining-up for its second season promises to be an interesting challenge for her. This is also a wonderful and very positive symbol of the resonance and impact that the Iron Dames project can have in nurturing and blossoming talent. We are proud and delighted to be able to continue to support Doriane as she takes her dream as far as possible."

After winning the 2019 French Championship, Doriane graduated from karting and gained the support of the Iron Dames. She scored five podiums in the 2021 Le Mans Cup before a breakthrough year in 2022 saw the then teenager become Ferrari Challenge Europe champion, winning nine out of 14 races. She also claimed victory at the prestigious 24 Hours of Spa and took a historic win at the European Le Mans Series season-finale in the GTE-AM class.

This success precipitated a move into the FIA World Endurance Championship for 2023, competing in the LMP2 category alongside Mirko Bortolotti, and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The crew claimed a podium at the season-opening race and Doriane went on to become the first woman to win the coveted 'Revelation of the Year' Award. She ended the year by getting her first racing experiencing in single-seaters, finishing second overall and claiming a race win in the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship.

F1 Academy aims to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Heading into its second season, the series will join the F1 support bill for all seven rounds and race across the globe. The 2024 campaign begins in Saudi Arabia on March 7th before heading to Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar, and concluding in Abu Dhabi.



