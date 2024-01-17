Have your say on proposed Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 17th January 2024 09:23

These plans, open for public consultation from today, Monday, 15 January 2024 to Sunday, 25 February 2024 aim to create a culture of walking and cycling by proposing infrastructure developments that make active travel a natural choice for residents and visitors.

The initiative aligns with the government's ambition to promote cycling and walking for shorter journeys, reducing traffic congestion, enhancing air quality, and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for environment, transport, highways and waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The draft LCWIPs for Brackley, Daventry, and Towcester represent our commitment to building a sustainable and connected future. We believe that by investing in walking and cycling infrastructure, we can create vibrant, healthier communities while contributing to broader environmental goals.

“Your views are crucial in shaping the future of sustainable transportation in our communities and will be shaping the final plans and ensuring they align with the needs and aspirations of our residents. We want to hear from you, so please take a moment to share your thoughts on the proposals.”

The LCWIPs, currently in the early stages of development, provide a glimpse into potential schemes that, over time, will create comprehensive walking and cycling networks. The focus on Brackley, Daventry, and Towcester demonstrates the commitment to local communities, with plans for Northampton set to be consulted on later this year.

Key objectives of having LCWIPs for Brackley, Towcester, and Daventry include:

Securing Funding: The plans position the council strategically to secure additional funding for walking and cycling schemes, ensuring the best value for money by concentrating efforts where the highest increases in walking and cycling are anticipated.

Collaborative Partnerships: The council aims to work collaboratively with partners such as National Highways, Network Rail, and other stakeholders, including developers, who have access to alternative funding sources.

To view the draft plans and share your thoughts, visit the dedicated consultation pages on our Consultation Hub:

Brackley Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan Consultation

Daventry Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan Consultation

Towcester Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan Consultation

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.