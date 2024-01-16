  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Evening WI Show The Love...

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 16th January 2024 14:30

On Saturday 10th February 2024 we are holding a Show the Love FREE event, 10am-2pm, at Sawpits Centre NN12 6EX, to promote the small actions we can all take to help combat climate change.

The WI has a great reputation for campaigning and Towcester Evening WI likes to do its bit!  In February we ditch the red hearts for Valentine’s Day and instead we wear green hearts to show the love for our world.

We are part of the Climate Coalition group - https://www.theclimatecoalition.org/

The Show the Love event is going to be a fun day, as well as an educational one, and we are going to be joined by various local organisations to share lots of tips and advice.  A Nutritionist will be with us to make some delicious green food items.  We also have pre-loved clothes and toys to sell and a mammoth book sale – all to be purchased by donation.  And of course, it wouldn’t be the WI without refreshments!  There are various fun activities for the children too and some crafting - something for everyone.  We hope you can join us.

Contact suehamilton8487@gmail.com/ 01327 350822 for further information.

https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971/

