The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Walk Your Dog Month

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 16th January 2024 18:08
Did you know that January is #WalkYourDogMonth?

Towcester Mill Brewery is situated right by the Watermeadows, making it a perfect place for you and your dog to stop off and get a drink while you're out and about! 

Many of you know that the Mill is dog friendly and well behaved dogs are welcome inside the Tap Room on the ground floor and in the Turbine Room on the first floor, as well as outside in the garden.

"As we're lucky enough to be situated right next to Towcester's Watermeadows," said director, John Evans, "we're the ideal place to stop off for a drink and a snack with your four legged friend, whether it's in the afternoon or evening. We've even got some dog biscuits for those who are well behaved!"

The Watermeadows were originally part of the Easton Neston estate and are registered as Grade II in English Heritage’s Parks and Gardens, so if you are making the most of the cold and sunny weather this month to get some fresh air while exercising your dog then do pop in to the Mill and warm yourself up.
 
