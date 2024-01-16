  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Ridgway House care home in Towcester is to close following a decision by Conservative councillors

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 17th January 2024 13:17

Cllr Lisa Samiotis and Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson, at Ridgway House,Cllr Lisa Samiotis and Stewart Tolley, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson, at Ridgway House,

 

The decision to close the much-valued local care home was opposed by the Liberal Democrats and others, at a meeting of West Northants Council’s cabinet meeting.

Speaking at the meeting against closing Ridgway House, Martin Johns said: “The majority of local residents of Towcester and indeed those who use Towcester as their local centre, are urging West Northants Council to delay the proposed closure and go back to a previous plan for a new care home in the Towcester. 

Towcester’s local MP supports pausing closure and has gained considerable support for a petition. There’s irony in this, given that over the past 14 years of her government, public services have been hollowed out and social care neglected. Therefore, I have some sympathy with the council as it struggles to meet increasing needs within an ever-decreasing budget. Some sympathy: but not a great deal, as Ridgway House had been neglected for a very long time, by the failed Conservative run Northamptonshire County Council, and more recently by West Northants Council.”

At the meeting, Liberal Democrat councillor for Towcester, Lisa Samiotis voiced her strong opposition to closing Ridgway House. Cllr Samiotis also questioned what would happen to the site if Ridgway House was sold. Commenting: “This site needs to continue to be used for community benefit in Towcester, such as perhaps supporting medical facilities that are in need of expansion.” 

Martin Johns in his closing statement said: “Can we please find a solution that would provide both value for money, and a high standard of care in Towcester for those in their final stage of life to live with dignity, supported by their family and friends locally.”

 

