Local News Don’t share your details – fraud warning after fake police calls reported Author: Northants Police Published: 18th January 2024 09:14 Northamptonshire Police is reminding people to never share their banking details with cold callers after it received two reports of attempted fraud involving people pretending to be police officers. The reports were made to the Force yesterday, Tuesday, January 16 2024, by people who had received calls from individuals claiming to be police officers from stations in Liverpool and London’s Kings Cross, asking for financial information. Both reports are believed to be attempted courier frauds, a crime which usually involves fraudsters calling potential victims, claiming to be from their bank, the police, or another law enforcement authority, with a view to getting them to hand over confidential details, bank cards and PINs, cash or other expensive items that are then collected by a ‘courier’ – hence the name. As a result, the Force is urging people to remember that genuine callers would never ask for bank details, card details, withdraw cash, transfer funds, purchase expensive or ask someone to play a part in an undercover investigation. We are also asking people to talk to elderly or potentially vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours to help people spot and avoid such scams. Signs of courier fraud: Courier fraud usually starts with an unsolicited telephone call to the victim.

Typically, the suspect will pose as a bank official, police officer or a computer or utility engineer.

Courier fraudsters will usually request that the victim attends their bank or post office to withdraw cash or ask for their bank card so that a courier can collect it from them. There have been instances where victims are asked to purchase high value items such as Rolex watches and gold bullion.

Fraudsters will instruct victims not to tell any family, friends or neighbours about what they are doing and not to trust anyone in the bank or post office who may question the request to withdraw the cash.

When carrying out courier fraud, criminals will request the victim hangs up the phone to ring their bank for confirmation, however they keep the phone line open. The suspect then purports to be bank official and provides false confirmation. Sometime the fraudsters will tell the victim they will transfer them through to 999 so that they can verify their identity.

Fraudsters will also plan for a courier to come to the victim’s home address or meet them outside the bank to collect the cash or bank card. If you think you have been a victim of fraud you should report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre by calling 0300 123 20 40 or online by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk. The most common forms of courier fraud are: Bank card expiry: Fraudsters claim to be from the victim’s bank and say their card is no longer valid. They ask for the pin number and then send a “courier” to collect the card before using it for fraudulent purposes.

Purchasing high end items: The suspects pretend to be police officers and ask the victim to help with an undercover operation by purchasing expensive items like watches, jewellery, and gold. Once the item is bought, the victim will hand over the item to the criminal.

Counterfeit cash/bank investigation: A person claiming to be a police or banking official informs the victim that they need to help with a banking corruption investigation. The victim is told to withdraw a large amount of money and the cash is picked up later by a courier to “check for fingerprints or to identify counterfeit bank notes”. Alternatively, the victim may be asked to package the cash up and send it by post to an address provided by the fraudster.

Computer takeover: The fraudster telephones the victim, pretending to be from their internet service provider, saying that they have had an issue with their internet connectivity, and they are due compensation. The victim is persuaded to download a remote access application, giving the suspects access to their home computers. The fraudster persuades the victims into thinking that they have been paid too much compensation and the victims then withdraw cash to pay the money back, which is later collected by a courier.