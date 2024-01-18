James Allison Commits Long-Term Future to Brackley based Mercedes

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 18th January 2024 11:09

James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as Technical Director, the team can confirm. The news reinforces the technical leadership of the team during a period of renewal ahead of the major rule changes for 2026.

James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as Technical Director, the team can confirm. The news reinforces the technical leadership of the team during a period of renewal ahead of the major rule changes for 2026.

James joined the team in 2017 as Technical Director, overseeing a prolonged period of success culminating in four Drivers' title and five consecutive Constructors' Championships. After a stint as Chief Technical Officer, responsible for longer term strategy and the INEOS Britannia America's Cup project, the 55-year-old returned to a more frontline role as Technical Director in April last year.

James said: "F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017. It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team added: "I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best. Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.