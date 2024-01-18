  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
James Allison Commits Long-Term Future to Brackley based Mercedes

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 18th January 2024 11:09
James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as Technical Director, the team can confirm. The news reinforces the technical leadership of the team during a period of renewal ahead of the major rule changes for 2026. 
 
James joined the team in 2017 as Technical Director, overseeing a prolonged period of success culminating in four Drivers' title and five consecutive Constructors' Championships. After a stint as Chief Technical Officer, responsible for longer term strategy and the INEOS Britannia America's Cup project, the 55-year-old returned to a more frontline role as Technical Director in April last year. 
 
James said: "F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto's call to join Mercedes in 2017. It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success." 
 
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team added: "I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best. Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."
Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

