Local News Celebrarting classic car culture at Silverstone Festival Author: Deborah Tee Published: 19th January 2024 09:13





Announced recently, this year’s amazing programme of historic motorsport features a stellar line-up of 20 spectacular showdowns spanning a century of standout on-track action. And, adding to petrolhead heaven, 100 car clubs (and counting!) have already signed up for special infield showcases.



Members of registered clubs can take advantage of the not-to-be-missed opportunity to snap up special Car Club Display Packages (full information



As tradition dictates, many of these participating clubs (details



Guinness World Record numbers have been set at the event in recent years by incredible numbers of Jaguars, Porsches and McLarens taking to the track but some of the smaller parades for lesser known or more exclusive models are always equally impressive. No one will forget the sight of a sea of Ferrari F40s or the posse of silver DeLorean DMC-12s. Every year has its very own highlights.



Those in the limelight last summer included Aston Martin, Ford, Lotus, Mercedes and Porsche. Landmarks being celebrated in style this August include 60 years of the mighty Ford Mustang and 110 years of Maserati. It was a decade ago when, to mark the Italian marque’s centenary, the late Sir Stirling Moss led-out a parade on track driving one of the revered company’s seminal 250F racers – Maserati Club UK has more plans for 2024.



Mustangs, too, were out in force in 2014 and, with the iconic US brand enjoying a revival, another massive turn-out is predicted this summer.



Other notable anniversaries include 75 years of Abarth, 50 years of the wedge-shaped Triumph TR7, 30 years of the Mazda MX-5 Owner Club (always a big supporter of the Festival) and, intriguingly, the 75th anniversary of the Healey Silverstone.



Giving his Riley-engined roadster a sporty tag, Donald Healey named his two-seater after Silverstone where it raced. Just 105 examples were produced in period, all hand-built locally in Warwick, and several are expected to join the Healey Drivers’ Club celebrations at the model’s eponymous venue.



Two very welcome newcomers to the Festival are the Marcos Owners Club and Mk1 Golf Owners Club, both with significant birthdays to honour in 2024. The former is the original worldwide club for all those interested in Marcos Cars, the British sportscar company set up by Jem Marsh and Frank Costin exactly 65 years ago in 1959. The latter is marking the golden anniversary of Volkswagen’s game-changing Golf, first introduced in 1974.



“The incredible turnout of wonderful classic cars is, in every sense, right at the heart of the Festival,” commented Event Director, Nick Wigley. “The superb displays never fail to provide a brilliant canvas of motoring history while the deep-seated enthusiasm and passion shared by their loving owners always creates a true community vibe among such an impressive gathering of like-minded car lovers.”



Visitors of all ages will also be treated to access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstands plus an incredible assortment of demos, displays, activities and interactive entertainments over all three days.



Off-track highlights returning in 2024 include the event’s Foodie Fest with chef demos and Tasting Tent masterclasses, high energy stunt shows in the Shift & Drift Zone, a host of funfair rides and live music on all three evenings. Sophie Ellis-Bextor tops the bill on Friday evening, followed by Brit Award-winning Busted on Saturday and celebrated singer, songwriter and television personality, Olly Murs on Sunday.



