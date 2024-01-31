Less than two weeks left for eligible Northamptonshire residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Author: Caroline Maggs Published: 18th January 2024 11:26

Chris Pallot, Director of Operations at NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said: “Our teams are working hard to run a number of mobile vaccination sessions at sites all across the county from now until 31 January 2024. If you are eligible, you can just drop by and get protected – there’s no need to book.





The countdown to stay protected against COVID-19 is on. People across Northamptonshire are being reminded that, if they are eligible and would like to get vaccinated, they only have until Wednesday 31 January 2024.





The Northamptonshire Mobile Vaccination Service has been a huge success throughout the seasonal vaccination programme, with more than 80 locations visited and over 2,500 eligible people vaccinated.





Integrated Care Northamptonshire website. The service is continuing to boost efforts to protect local communities by offering COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu jabs at various locations across the county for the rest of this month. You can view the latest locations and details for this service on the





Chris Pallot, Director of Operations at NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said: “Our teams are working hard to run a number of mobile vaccination sessions at sites all across the county from now until 31 January 2024. If you are eligible, you can just drop by and get protected – there’s no need to book.





“The mobile clinic is a confidential space where you can talk to experienced healthcare professionals about the vaccines. Please don’t be put off getting vaccinated as a result of misinformation – come and speak to our team of healthcare experts and discuss any queries you have as they are very happy answer any questions.”





Feedback from people using the Northamptonshire Mobile Vaccination Service has been very positive.





David Knight, in Earls Barton, said: “I was very happy to see the service today, local to me.”





Susan Smith, in Kettering, said: “It’s been so handy, the service was so easy and simple.”





James Paton, in Corby, said: “I hadn’t got round to sort having my COVID-19 jab, so having this here has made it so easy.”





A patient who attended the mobile clinic at St Crispin's Community Centre in Northampton praised the "quick and easy" service and the "polite people" staffing the clinic, while another who attended a session in Daventry described them as "friendly and very efficient."





The mobile vaccination service will be visiting various locations over the next few weeks including sites in Northampton, Brackley, Cransley Village, Higham Ferrers, Abthorpe, Burton Latimer, Wellingborough, Cranford, Overstone, Kettering and Corby.





The service is open to everyone aged 65 and over and those under 65 with certain underlying health conditions. Minimum age restrictions may apply for children with underlying health conditions so please check session details for age eligibility before attending.





Integrated Care Northamptonshire website. All the details, including eligibility information, can be found on the





Chris Pallot continues: “This is your last chance to stay protected this winter. For some, COVID-19 and flu are unpleasant. But for many, particularly those with certain health conditions, older people and pregnant women, they can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. That’s why it’s vital you come forward if you’re eligible. Take up the offer to protect yourself and your family.”





web page. You can no longer book appointments online or via telephone. As well as the mobile vaccination service, some community pharmacies are offering walk-in COVID-19 jabs that can be found on the NHS walk-in finder web page.





After Wednesday 31 January, the COVID-19 vaccine offer will close. In most cases, you will have to wait until a potential future seasonal campaign. You will still be able to get your flu vaccine until 31 March, but you are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.