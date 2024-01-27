Aston Martin Aramco achieves ISO 50001 certification

Author: Will Hings Published: 27th January 2024 09:32

Parveer Ramana, Aston Martin Aramco Sustainability and Environment Lead with Martin Townsend from the British Standards Institute

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has become the first F1 team to comply with ISO standard 50001 - a globally recognised certification that outlines the requirements for implementing an energy management system. It offers organisations a framework to enhance energy performance.

Aston Martin Aramco’s goal for ISO 50001 is to improve energy performance, increase energy efficiency, and reduce energy consumption and associated costs. An energy management system controls the energy consumption at the AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone and is designed to ensure there is a systematic approach to continuously improving energy performance.

In order to satisfy the standard, Aston Martin Aramco completed three audits over the course of 2023 with the final audit taking place in December 2023. The certificate was issued to the team in January 2024.

Ben Fitzgerald, Operations Director, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One®Team, said:

“This is another example of Aston Martin Aramco making a positive difference for the future and changing the perceptions of our industry in line with the FIA’s Environmental Strategy 2020-2030. Committing to sustainability and implementing initiatives is an important step towards the evolution of the motorsport industry and protecting the planet.

“The long-term benefits of achieving ISO 50001 include improved energy efficiency, better financial performance, risk mitigation, and cost savings. Through our responsible business strategy, Make A Mark, we are committed to driving positive progress for the planet and our people. ISO 50001 also reinforces our commitment to our FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation and the future topics of the FIA’s sustainability working group.”



Key elements to ISO 50001 accreditation include:

An Industry leading energy policy – An established energy policy that aligns with the organisation's objectives and commitment to continual improvement of energy performance.

Advanced energy planning – Identifying significant energy uses, establishing energy performance indicators, and setting energy objectives and targets.

Strong operational Implementation processes and controls to achieve energy objectives and targets. This includes training, communication, and documentation.

Stringent energy management review processes – carried out regularly to ensure it remains effective and aligned with responsible business objectives.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, and has developed a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic Goldfinger DB5, the V8 Vantage, the Vanquish and the DBX 707 – one of the world’s fastest SUVs.



The epitome of British luxury and technology on the road, the migration to the racetrack followed naturally. The marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.



Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 – the sport’s first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new Technology Campus helps the team’s environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.



Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors’ Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.



In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1 Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco’s F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team’s F1 cars in 2023.



Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform – a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.



Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion – all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a programme that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.



A partnership with the Aleto Foundation also provides a bespoke leadership programme for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.