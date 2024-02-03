Support is available to land your dream job in West Northants!

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 3rd February 2024 11:17

Looking for a new job or wanting to grow your business in 2024? We offer an extensive range of free employment support which could help you!

From drop-in sessions and online courses to support finding a job and advice from expert partners, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) free Employment Support Service is available all year round for every resident to access the support and training needed to find local employment. The service also enables every employer to utilise the skilled local workforce to grow their business.

The Employment Support Service provides a range of assistance to make finding a job as easy as possible. This support includes training and upskilling, CV and cover letter writing and interview preparation, as well as a range of free courses and webinars covering everything from digital skills and wellbeing in the workplace to improving English and Maths. The service also offers help with transportation issues, money advice, and mental health support.

Our Economic Growth and Inward Investment team also run drop-in sessions at Towcester Library on the second Wednesday of every month from 1pm to 3pm providing expert help from our partners with job searching, CVs, training, money advice and much more – no booking required.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said:

“There is a vast and growing range of employment opportunities in West Northants, from working in our thriving transport and logistics industries, to engineering and construction, to retail and hospitality – we have something for everyone.

“Supporting local businesses and helping people into employment is one of the council’s top priorities which is why we have invested £1.5m of our UK Shared Prosperity Fund into People & Skills. I encourage all West Northants residents to take advantage of this free employment support service to land their dream job, and for businesses we also have a wealth of free business support tailored to your needs.”

Sign up to receive our monthly employment e-newsletter to be kept in the loop about employment and development opportunities across West Northants. Alternatively, email: employmentsupport@westnorthants.gov.uk or complete our online employment support form.

