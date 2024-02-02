Catch the Guinness Six Nations at the Mill

The Guinness Six Nations starts tonight! And where else to watch it than Towcester Mill Brewery?





England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will battle it out for the Six Nations crown, with the first game being played tonight, Friday 2 February 2024. There are six games this month across three weekends, and all games will be shown in the Mill's first floor room, the Steam Room:

Friday 2 & Saturday 3 Feb

Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 Feb

Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 Feb

"The Six Nations are always really well attended," said director, John Evans. "We have two TVs set up in the Steam Room and there is such a great atmosphere, regardless of which country is winning! We also have street food available from Nonna Lucia's on Friday 2 Feb, Moo Hatch on Saturday 10 Feb and Gurkha Street Food on Saturday 24 Feb, so you can grab a bite to eat as well as a pint while you watch the game. As it's so popular, tables will be available on a first come, first served basis, so come early if you want to grab a seat!"





The Mill's amber session ale, Crooked Hooker, at 3.8% abv, has its own link to the Northampton Saints ex-players bar, and will be available along with five of the Mill's other core cask ales on tap, as well as the ever popular Guinness on draught.





"We are also running a promotion on cases of Crooked Hooker for the duration of the games, where they are reduced to £30 for 12 x 500ml bottles," added John, "so if you can't make it to the Mill you can always enjoy them at home instead!"





or from the Mill's Bottle Shop.

The Six Nations runs from 2 February-16 March. Cases of Crooked Hooker can be bought either online via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or from the Mill's Bottle Shop.

