Higher fines for environmental crime are introduced across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th February 2024 09:37

People who illegally drop their litter, dump items by fly-tipping, graffiti and do not follow their household duty of care will now face higher fines as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) rolls out increased fines for environmental crime.

The higher amount that anyone found committing these crimes in West Northamptonshire increased on 1 February 2024. To help strengthen councils in their fight against waste crime, Government has laid a statutory instrument increasing the upper limits for various fixed penalty notices (FPNs). The costs for these crimes in West Northamptonshire will be:

The maximum amount those caught fly-tipping could be fined will increase from £400 to £1,000

The maximum amount those who litter or graffiti could be fined will increase from £150 to £500.

The maximum amount those who breach their household waste duty of care could be fined will increase from £400 to £600

WNC is one many Councils adopting these increased fine levels, while some other local authorities will follow in April.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “Fly-tipping and other environmental crimes are unacceptable and impact every one of us in our communities. They spoil our streets, parks and open spaces, create an environmental hazard, and the clean-up costs and work involved to remove waste place a significant financial burden both on our council and on private landowners.

“Through the hard work of our environmental crime team, we have made a head start on creating a cleaner community for everyone and the increased penalty for these crimes further supports our commitment to tackling this.”

To find out more about householder duty of care, and to report an environmental crime visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/cleaner-communities

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.