NN12

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury
James Arthur - A Perfect Day for Noho

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th February 2024 10:11

Taking place on Sunday 16 June 2024, at Delapré Park, Northampton. Tickets go on sale from Friday 9 February 2024, at 10am.

Chart-topping UK singer/songwriter, James Arthur has announced a date in Northampton this summer, headlining ‘A Perfect Day’ concert at Delapré Park.

James Arthur first rose to prominence when he won the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012. He has gone on to accrue a massive haul of hits including ‘Impossible’, ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Someone Loves You’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’, ‘The Power Of Love’, ‘Lasting Lover’, ‘Train Wreck’ and his global breakthrough track, the seminal single ‘Say You Won't Let Go’ - all contributing to James being one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. James’s fifth album, ‘Bitter Sweet Love’, hit the charts last week, going straight to No. 1 following four Top 10 previous album releases.

Comments James Arthur “I am delighted to be playing Delapré Park as part of my summer diary for 2024. I look forward to performing my hits in this beautiful location and I really hope you can join me”.

Comments Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy leader for West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure emphasised the significance of this event in cultivating a vibrant cultural landscape within the community: "Music events like these are of huge value to our community, bringing together residents from all walks of life to celebrate music, arts, and culture. This occasion is the perfect opportunity to showcase West Northamptonshire as an area of Arts and Culture excellence whilst highlighting nationally our host venue, Delapré Abbey which is already leading the way as a major attraction.”

ABOUT A PERFECT DAY 

‘A Perfect Day’ is a new single day outdoor live music event presented by West Northamptonshire Council in partnership with Kilimanjaro & UK Live Ltd. Taking place at one of the most beautiful public gardens in Northampton known as the historic Delapré Park. Bring your picnic blanket and family and get ready to enjoy the ultimate day out with music, great facilities and fine food and drink!

Ticket Link: http://www.aperfectdayfestival.com

Delapré Park | Northampton NN4 8AR

Socials: 

https://www.aperfectdayfestival.com/

https://www.jamesarthurofficial.com/

