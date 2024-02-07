West Northants streets made safer following work to improve anti-social behaviour

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th February 2024 10:35

Work to improve safety and security in two Northampton crime hotspots has been completed as part of the Government’s Safer Streets initiative.

Six CCTV cameras, funded by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) with support from the Government’s Safer Streets fund, have been installed in Blackthorn and Bellinge following high levels of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity including drug-dealing, assaults and shoplifting.

The cameras are situated in Blackthorn Road, Black Bridge Court and behind the shopping area in Blackthorn, and on Fishponds Road, Fieldmill Road and Billingmead Walk in Bellinge. A new CCTV camera was also installed in Blackthorn’s Spinneyside Walk last year which has resulted in a 100% reduction in crime in that area.

Blackthorn and Bellinge have disproportionately high crime levels and part of this is due to the prevalence of alleyways, underpasses and deprivation.

In addition to the CCTV cameras, WNC has utilised £99,000 of funding to improve safety in these areas by installing new lighting in underpasses and providing a targeted youth project to engage young people and divert them from criminal activity, including one-to-one mentoring with young people not in education.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Keeping residents safe is one of the Council’s top priorities and we have invested significantly to improve areas which have historically been hotspots for anti-social behaviour and where we have been told that people feel unsafe.

“It is fantastic to see the positive impact this work is already having on the lives of residents and local businesses and communities, and we look forward to continuing to work with partners to further reduce criminal activity across West Northamptonshire and make our streets safer and more pleasant for everyone."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.