Let’s Rock announce first ever Let’s Rock Northampton!

The UK’s most iconic retro festival series Let’s Rock is heading to Northampton for the very first time this summer! The inaugural Let’s Rock Northampton will take place at Delapré Park on Saturday 15 June 2024, and will be headlined by 80’s superstar Billy Ocean. Also performing on the day are Tony Hadley, Go West, The Boomtown Rats, Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Heaven 17, Jason Donovan, Altered Images and many, many more. Tickets start at just £35 and are on sale 10am this Friday from https://letsrock80s.com/

Saturday 15 June 2024, Delapré Park, Northampton

Tickets from £35 on sale 10am this Friday, 9 February 2024.

“You can expect a full day of 80s hits from a whole host of bands.” Sunday Mirror

“Let’s put on a bit of blusher and pretend like the Eighties never ended.” The Times

Billy Ocean broke through in 1976 with the smash ‘Love Really Hurts Without You” and had a string of further hits throughout the late 70s and 80s including ‘Red Light Spells Danger’, ‘Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)’, ‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)’ – a US No.1 – and the colossal 1985 UK No.1 ‘When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going’, the theme from the hit film ‘The Jewel Of The Nile’. The same year, Billy became the first British artist to win the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. In 2020 he was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to music.

Comments Billy Ocean: “I genuinely love playing Let’s Rock, the atmosphere is always brilliant. Ten thousand crazy fans singing your songs back to you – what could be better?!”

Comments Jason Donovan: “I can’t wait to perform at Let’s Rock in 2024. Let’s Rock means summertime to me and I’m already looking forward to the longer and warmer days. Bring it on!”

Comment UK Live Ltd/Let’s Rock organisers: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Let’s Rock to Northampton for the very first time. We hope local 80s pop fans will love a line-up that includes iconic artists like Billy Ocean and Tony Hadley We look forward to welcoming you all to Delapré Park on June 15th!”

Comments Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy leader for West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure: "Music events like these are of huge value to our community, bringing together residents from all walks of life to celebrate music, arts, and culture. This occasion is the perfect opportunity to showcase West Northamptonshire as an area of Arts and Culture excellence whilst highlighting nationally our host venue, Delapré Abbey which is already leading the way as a major attraction.”

ABOUT LET’S ROCK: The most well-known and best-loved British retro festival, Let’s Rock offers glorious non-stop nostalgic fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a family crowd of all ages, many of whom come dressed in their finest ‘80s fashion. Since launching in 2009 with a solitary festival at Cookham Moor in Berkshire, Let’s Rock has grown into the UK’s biggest retro festival series, and in doing so has re-launched and revitalized the careers of many iconic 80s artists.

Let’s Rock works with many amazing charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have raised almost a million pounds at Let’s Rock events.

