Vinyl Nights coming to the Mill

Bring your prized LPs, singles, 12" and 7"s - dusty or gleaming - and join Towcester Mill Brewery on its vinyl odyssey on Wednesday 28 February 2024

Looking for something different to do this month? Big fan of the old vinyl? Then do not miss Towcester Mill Brewery's brand new Vinyl Night, in conjunction with DJ, Mister Trevor, coming to the Mill at the end of this month!





"This is a Vinyl Voyage, a community turntable takeover, where the music isn't just heard, it's shared," explained the Mill's resident vinyl DJ, Mister Trevor. "Bring your prized LPs, singles, 12" and 7"s - dusty or gleaming - and join us on this vinyl odyssey. Grab a drink from the bar, let the music flow, stories unfold, and rediscover the joy of sharing the soundtrack of your soul!"





The Mill's new Vinyl Nights will be held on the fourth Wednesday every other month, starting on Wednesday 28 February 2024 in the Steam Room on the first floor.





No tickets required, just turn up on the evening with your records and enjoy this brand new idea of a community turntable takeover - the only one in Towcester! Everyone is welcome to come and listen even if you haven't got any records!