£25,000 cash donated and counting... Let us regale in our civic duty

Author: Scott L Pileckas Published: 19th February 2024 11:31

Most of Towcester, Towcestrian expats, and Northamptonshire in general know me. I am the husband of Teresa L Collings, a local girl whom I courted after meeting her in the local homeless shelter in Milton Keynes where she was volunteering and I was the Team Leader. I am known less these days by my name and more frequently as 'that 6'5 American husband of homegrown Towcester gal Teresa' - and that suits me just fine.

We are eternally bound by our shared Christian ethos and insatiable drive to improve the quality of life for everyone in our county and beyond, and I know God, our Almighty Father, brought us together to do great things.

During the pandemic, many of you will recall, Teresa and I co-founded Towcester Community Fridge (www.towfridge.org.uk), which has as of today distributed over 48,000 meals' worth of food. I am extremely proud of this. At a time when our country was under the stringent lockdown protocols set by Whitehall, we were doing everything we could to ensure the flow of free healthy and good-quality food, and the initiative is about to celebrate its four years of operation.

In that same vein, I took up my current role at Citizens Advice Northamptonshire just before, and I have just marked my fourth year working full-time for the organisation. We scaled back operations significantly during the pandemic, but whilst I am in Towcester 2-3 days per week (in addition to Banbury, HMP Bullingdon, Bicester, Wellingborough, and Northampton), this is proving inadequate. I am working to increase our availability in Towcester and surrounding areas to increase our adherence to the organisation's atavistic alignment with rurality. It is the right objective at a time when our countrymen are under such increased pressures at home and abroad. I pledge to you my commitment to this strategy with my whole heart.

As such, I have deferred my salary for some time to ensure the fluidity of availability and operations within CAB across the counties I cover, which I mention here not because of pretence or because it is economically feasible for my beloved wife and myself, but because I am an ardent proponent of civic duty. My grandparents, with whom I grew up, instilled this in me along with my Christian spirit, chivalry, and honour code. I abide by this in all I do, and I hope you will too.

Thus far, I have donated over £25,000 cash over the last 13 months to Towcester and the surrounding areas to ensure zero disruption in the provision of advice provision at the local Towcester Food Bank and associated venues in North Oxfordshire and across Central, South, and North Northamptonshire. If I can shoulder this financial responsibility on my own, then we all of us can contribute something.

Whether it is the local food bank, the local CAB (www.canosn.org.uk), your local fire brigade, the TowFridge, please give anything and everything you can. Now more than ever, we need you. We need each other.

God bless you and yours, and may His grace indeed be with you in all the days ahead.

Love,

Scott L Pileckas, my grandparents, and my beloved wife Teresa Louise Collings

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.