New routes to encourage walking and cycling to be introduced

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 26th February 2024 08:22

More than a kilometre of traffic-free routes for use by walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users will be implemented towards the South of Northampton Town Centre to provide better connection to local amenities and encourage more sustainable methods of travel through the town.

West Northamptonshire Council has successfully bid for and been awarded £0.67m from Active Travel England to enable this scheme to be brought forward.

Chris Boardman, National Active Travel Commissioner at Active Travel England, said: “Enabling people to walk, wheel or cycle to where they need to be gives young people vital transport independence and helps build healthier and happier communities.

“It’s fantastic to see work getting underway on these new sustainable active travel routes. Once complete, this scheme will give thousands of Northampton residents more opportunities to get out and about under their own steam, helping them keep fit, save money and do their bit for environment in the process.”

Work is set to start on 26 February 2024, with the completed routes anticipated to open in June 2024 for the local community to enjoy.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are excited for works to start on 26 February to transform the current dirt tracks into accessible paths for cyclists and walkers to enjoy together. The active route will provide essential connectivity between Northampton Town Centre and local amenities such as Delapré Abbey, The University of Northampton and Northampton Bike Park, as well as support commuters travelling to Brackmills Industrial Estate.

“We are grateful to have received funding from Active Travel England which will enable us to deliver this scheme, which we hope will provide a whole-host of benefits including reducing carbon emissions and encouraging people to live a more active lifestyle.”

The works are being carried by Kier, the Council’s Highways partner for West Northamptonshire.

