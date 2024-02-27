  • Bookmark this page

Government funding set to benefit West Northants transport network

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 27th February 2024 12:49

People across West Northamptonshire are set to benefit from significant improvements to the local transport Network as £162 million worth of Government funding will be allocated to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) from 2025/26 over a seven-year period.

The announcement from the Government’s Local Transport Fund, which will see £4.7 billion worth of investment from April 2025 to improve local transport connections that so many people rely on every day, particularly across smaller cities, towns, and rural areas. 

This investment - announced as part of Network North - will deliver a funding uplift across the North and Midlands over seven years.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “The announcement that the Government is investing billions worth of funding into transforming the country’s local travel network will make a positive impact on local authorities and communities across the nation.

“It is fantastic news that from 2025 West Northamptonshire will benefit from over £162 million worth of funding which we can inject into the local transport network to make a tangible impact for our residents.

“Over the coming months we will work with the Department for Transport to consider how we can best utilise this funding to ensure it makes a real difference for West Northamptonshire.”

The Government will develop guidance to enable local authorities to invest in transformative and ambitious transport improvements from 2025 through to 2032 which will:

  • drive better connectivity within our towns and suburbs
  • drive better connectivity between our villages and towns
  • improve everyday local journeys for people

WNC is in the process of developing the Local Transport Plan and bus strategy for West Northamptonshire which will play a key role in shaping how this funding can be best utilised. WNC will continue to keep local residents and communities updated on the progress of the funding and consultation for the Local Transport Plan via: www.westnorthants.gov.uk

