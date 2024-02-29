West Northants Council to tackle litter this spring

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 29th February 2024 09:29

West Northamptonshire Council is springing into action to tackle litter across the area as it launches a new campaign to help reduce littering which blights our streets, roads and green spaces.

The Litter Charter, which was launched in 2022, sets out how the Council collaborates with partners (Wombles, National Highways, community groups), enables community litter picks (by providing equipment and making arrangements to collect the rubbish from public land) and takes enforcement action (fixed penalty notices and fines). As well as the Council’s approach to additional or replacement litter bins.

During March, the Council is coordinating and supporting a range of Community Spring Clean activities, which coincides with the National Spring Clean campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy running in the last weeks of the month. To support these events, the council has litter picking equipment available to borrow, guidance on how to safely organise a community litter pick and it can supply sacks. When a litter pick has been registered on our ‘cleaner communities’ web page and the activity is completed the Council will collect the rubbish.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said:” It is disappointing that some people show such little regard for the environment and their local community that they drop litter wherever they like.

“We’re committed to tackling this issue, and it is always heartening to see the great work of our partners, officers and volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities clean and green. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage and assist other groups to join them. By working together to clean our local area, we send a strong message that littering is anti-social and not acceptable.

“If you would like to hold litter pick in your community and support the community spring clean please get in touch with us to find out more about borrowing free litter picking equipment.”

Anti-littering messaging will be shared across social media, and the road traffic management signs as part of the campaign in a bid to help deter people from littering and facing a penalty for this crime.

To further support this work, higher fines for litter and other environmental crime were introduced across West Northamptonshire from 1 February 2024. The maximum amount those who litter or graffiti has increased from £150 to £500.

WNC will also be working with young people to educate them on the harmful impact litter has and help inspire the next generation to help keep our communities clean.

To find out more about the litter charter and to borrow litter picking equipment visit: Cleaner communities | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)

