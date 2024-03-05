  • Bookmark this page

What's On at the Mill - March 2024

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd March 2024 12:43

It's not officially spring yet, but with daffodils appearing by the Mill leat next to Towcester Mill Brewery, there is some light at the end of the tunnel!

Here's what the Mill has got lined up this month for you to enjoy:

  • Tuesday 5 March 2024 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 7 March 2024 - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 10 March 2024 - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Wednesday 13 March 2024 - JAZZ NIGHT featuring Sarah Jones' Fab Five + Special Guest £10pp
  • Friday 15 March 2024 - CRAIG LIVE
  • Sunday 17 March 2024 - CAMRA'S INTRODUCTION TO BEER TASTING COURSE £15pp
  • Thursday 21 March 2024 - HITMIX BINGO
  • Thursday 28 March 2024 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT headlining Mandy Muden & Steve Day £15pp


All tickets can be purchased online via the Mill's website at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

PLUS there is a choice of street food vendors parked outside the Mill on the following dates:

  • Tues 5 March 2024 with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus Moo Hatch on Sat 9 March 2024

Check out the Mill's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

