Over 4,800 secondary school places allocated

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 4th March 2024 08:57

A total of 4,844 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across West Northamptonshire as families of children who are due to start in year 7 from this September will be notified of their school place today.

This is an increase of 60 places from the previous year, with 95% of families having secured a place at one of their three preferred schools, a slight increase compared to last year. 76 per cent of applicants (3,682 children) secured a place at their first choice school, 14.2 per cent (689) of pupils secured a place at their second preference school and 4.8 per cent (230) of pupils at their third preference school.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline of 31 October 2024 will receive an e-mail offer today and are able to check their offer on the council’s online Admissions Portal.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for children, families, and education at WNC said: “Secondary school is the start of the next step in a young person’s education journey and will help with their development to adulthood. Their years at secondary school will provide them with a wealth of new experiences, skills and knowledge so it is great to see that 95% of applications have been allocated a place at one of their three preferred schools.”

All applications have the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) if they have been unable to secure a place at one of their higher preferred school options.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April / May.

Primary school places will be announced on 16 April 202.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.