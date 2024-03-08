Towcester Farmers Market Expansion

Author: Nick Holder Published: 4th March 2024 11:39

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 8th March 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.

As spring approaches, we expect to get even more stalls joining the usual collection of stall holders this month, adding to the variety of produce which is available at the market.

There is limited space for new local vendors to join us too, if they can offer something unique, providing get in touch with the organisers, Towcester and District Lions Club, in advance.





We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available.





For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:- via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

