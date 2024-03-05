Inspirational Women’s Award 2024 shortlist announced

The Inspirational Women’s Award judges have shortlisted 8 women for the two categories, Community and Business. This year there was over 80 nominations submitted.

The winners will be announced at the International Women’s Day event taking place on Saturday 9 March 2024 at the Northampton Guildhall between 11am and 3pm.

Organised by the Women’s Forum at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) the awards publicly recognise and promote women who inspire, impacting the lives of others in their community or workplace.

Community award shortlist

Anne Thompson

Anne is a dedicated member of the Deanshanger community, serving as a Parish Councillor and a founding member of the Good Neighbours scheme. The creation of the scheme has brought the village together, providing essential support for those in the community. Anne plays a key role in coordinating community events including, Easter trails, Christmas Lights Switch-on and community volunteering to mark the King’s Coronation.

Jane Capps

Jane is one of the founders of Off The Streets NN which is dedicated to tackling knife crime in Northamptonshire. She has helped organise free bleed control training to local residents and companies which so far has been attended by over 600 people. Alongside her team members Jane has been responsible for the installation of over 200 bleed control kits and cabinets across the county.

Miranda Wixon

Miranda is involved with several charities both nationally and across Northamptonshire. She is a one of the founders of the Community Larder network in Northamptonshire providing food to over 2,500 people each week. She is currently the Chair of the Voluntary Community and Social Enterprises Assembly, a board member of the Integrated Care System Northamptonshire and a Trustee of Northamptonshire ACRE. Miranda is working in partnership with the Hope Centre to expand the Community Larder Network.

Sally Jones

Sally is the Chair of Trustees for Northamptonshire Carers, a charity which provides support, advice, services and assessments for thousands of carers across the county. Her knowledge, commitment and skills have been supported the organisations’ growth. She is the secretary for Ecton Village Hall and a volunteer for Ecton Golden Oldies which arranges trips, lunches and get togethers for people over 65 in the village. She has been described as a wonderful role model and an inspiration to others.

Business award shortlist

Anabela Yourell

Anabela, ‘Bela,’ is the owner of Fitter Body Ladies a gym designed to create a safe happy place for women over 30 to exercise. Bela has created a supportive community that enables women to exercise without judgement where they feel encouraged and motivated to achieve their goals. Through her work she has given countless women the confidence and strength to become physically and mentally stronger. She has been described as an inspiration to many people who genuinely cares about the success of others.

Rebecca Gill

Rebecca is the founder of Virtual Reality Therapies a social enterprise dedicated to improving people’s mental health, wellbeing and rehabilitation. Through VR she has created a space where people are able to explore the unthinkable from becoming a mermaid to becoming a wildlife experience guide. Rebecca has worked with a local SEND school to support the transitions and transport access for autistic students. Through these workshops students were able to learn about the triggers of going on transport and safely explore the environment building their self-confidence.

Dawn Wright

Dawn is the Voluntary Services Manager at St Andrew’s Healthcare which provides speciality mental healthcare and aims to inspire home for those with complex mental health needs. Since she started over 150 volunteers have joined the service supporting patients across three mental health hospitals and community partnerships. She was formerly CEO for The Lowdown, a charity which supports young people’s mental health. Dawn understands the needs of volunteers and takes every opportunity to celebrate their hard work.

Joyce Martin

Joyce is the first Black woman to open a Black professional Hair Care and Beauty Salon in Northampton in 1982, and the first specialist Afro Black Hair Care and Beauty lecturer at Northampton College of Further Education. When she started out there were no other options for Black women to come together she created a space where people could receive specialist haircare and spend time with other women in the community. Joyce is described as a pioneer who’s work has benefited the community for generations.

