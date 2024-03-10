  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Bus service to continue as normal with new operator

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th March 2024 09:37

In February, West Northamptonshire Council was made aware that Uno would no longer operate the route 59/60 after 10 March 2024.

Residents will experience no break in service as the 59 / 60 bus service will be operated by Stagecoach from 11 March 2024.

In February, West Northamptonshire Council was made aware that Uno would no longer operate the route 59/60 after 10 March 2024.

The Council has worked closely with operators to ensure that there is no break in this service, and a smooth continuation with Stagecoach now contracted to run this service connecting Guilsborough, Welford and Market Harborough.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted that Stagecoach will be operating the 59 / 60 bus service from 11 March.

"This service provides essential connectivity for residents, shoppers and local students, and it is great news that there will be a smooth continuation and no gap in buses running. We look forward to continuing to work with Stagecoach.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director Stagecoach Midlands, said “We are excited to be running these new routes on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.

"These additional services further expand the Stagecoach bus network, connecting us to new areas and communities within Northamptonshire. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.” 

People can stay up-to-date with bus services in their area by visiting https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/buses-and-transport

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies