Bus service to continue as normal with new operator

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th March 2024 09:37

Residents will experience no break in service as the 59 / 60 bus service will be operated by Stagecoach from 11 March 2024.

In February, West Northamptonshire Council was made aware that Uno would no longer operate the route 59/60 after 10 March 2024.

The Council has worked closely with operators to ensure that there is no break in this service, and a smooth continuation with Stagecoach now contracted to run this service connecting Guilsborough, Welford and Market Harborough.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted that Stagecoach will be operating the 59 / 60 bus service from 11 March.

"This service provides essential connectivity for residents, shoppers and local students, and it is great news that there will be a smooth continuation and no gap in buses running. We look forward to continuing to work with Stagecoach.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director Stagecoach Midlands, said “We are excited to be running these new routes on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council.

"These additional services further expand the Stagecoach bus network, connecting us to new areas and communities within Northamptonshire. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

People can stay up-to-date with bus services in their area by visiting https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/buses-and-transport

