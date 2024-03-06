NN12

Mercedes preview Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Author: Bradley Lord Published: 6th March 2024 11:15





After a challenging opening weekend in Bahrain, the Brackley based F1 Mercedes team moves on to the second leg of the double header to kick off the 2024 season. Toto Talks Saudi Arabia

Fact File: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Toto Talks Saudi Arabia



Our race in Bahrain was best described as underwhelming. We were hopeful of a stronger showing after our performance in practice and qualifying. Both drivers were pleased with the balance earlier in the weekend, and the more stable platform provided by the W15. Unfortunately on Saturday evening, our cooling performance didn't match our predictions. That forced us into management mode early on, which had the knock-on impact of reducing tyre temperatures below optimum. That cost us the opportunity to show something closer to our true potential. It was a frustrating way to start the season but one we will learn from.



We've got an opportunity to take a step forward immediately. Jeddah is a street track with a lot of high-speed content. It will be good to continue our learning with the new car on a very different circuit to Bahrain. We will be aiming for a more consistent weekend and to understand our true performance relative to the rest of the grid.



It will also be great to see F1 Academy on the support bill in Saudi Arabia for their opening round. For the first time, we will be involved as a team. We're excited to watch our junior driver Doriane Pin in action and look forward to supporting the championship across the year.





Fact File: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is held on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, located in a waterfront area next to the Red Sea.

The location presents similar challenges to Abu Dhabi with sand blowing onto the track and changes in wind direction from day to night.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has the most corners of any track on the F1 calendar with 27: 16 left and 11 right.

It is also the second-longest track we visit at 6.174km. Energy management across the lap is therefore tricky and puts more focus on the MGU-H and hybrid system performance.

With numerous long straights, drivers spend over 70% of the lap at full throttle and the circuit is ranked third in terms of time spent, and distance covered, using this metric.

There are six braking events across the lap with two of those designated as 'heavy'.

Turn 13 has a 12% gradient, with banked corners opening up more lines and helping to build momentum onto the next sweeping, high-speed section.

Turn 2 is the slowest corner on the circuit, taken around 80 km/h, whilst the quickest are Turns 20, 21, and 26 which are taken at close to or over 300 km/h.

Sensitivity, which describes where you find lap time, is biased very strongly towards high-speed corner performance.

Owing to its nature as a street circuit, Jeddah has a high risk of incidents leading to Safety Cars. Across the three previous races in Saudi Arabia, there have been four full Safety Car periods, and two red flags.

Several track changes were made for the 2023 race in order "to deliver smoother, safer, and even more exciting racing."

These included: 'Rumble Lines' - which cause traction to be lost and thus slowing cars down were added at Turns 3, 14, 19, 20, and 21. Steel kerbs replaced bevelled kerbs at Turns 4, 8, 10, 11, 17, and 23. Driver sightlines were improved with the fence wall moved back at Turns 14 and 20 by 7.5m and 5m respectively. The fence wall at Turns 8 and 10 was also adjusted to improve visibility of the corner ahead.

Turns 22 and 23 were amended with the fence at Turn 23 adjusted and a bevelled kerb added - that helped reduce speeds by approximately 50 km/h

This is the fourth Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, there have been three different winners from the first three editions of the event - Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez.

Lewis' 103rd and most recent victory was in Jeddah in 2021.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix first appeared on the calendar as the penultimate race of the season in 2021, but has been the second race on the calendar for the last two seasons.

This will be the 42nd Formula One Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East.





Stat Sheet: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix



2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix



Session Local Time (AST) Brackley (GMT) Stuttgart (CET) Practice 1 (Thursday) 16:30 - 17:30 13:30 - 14:30 14:30 - 15:30 Practice 2 (Thursday) 20:00 - 21:00 17:00 - 18:00 18:00 - 19:00 Practice 3 (Friday) 16:30 - 17:30 13:30 - 14:30 14:30 - 15:30 Qualifying (Friday) 20:00 - 21:00 17:00 - 18:00 18:00 - 19:00 Race (Saturday) 20:00 17:00 18:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 3 1 2 1 2 1 0 Hamilton 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 Russell 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 MB Power 3 1 3 1 3 1 2





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 638 3452.856 9,570 47,212 25520000 Hamilton 314 1699.368 4,710 23,236 12560000 Russell 324 1753.488 4,860 23,976 12960000 MB Power 2432 13161.984 36,480 101,232 97280000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 294 125 289 137 259 105 59 82 Mercedes (Since 2010) 282 116 272 129 239 96 54 80 Hamilton 333 103 197 104 175 65 N/A N/A Russell 105 1 11 1 9 6 N/A N/A MB Power 564 213 586 222 452 208 91 118

