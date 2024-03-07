New strategy launched to tackle serious violence in Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th March 2024 10:31

Jordan Letts from the Northampton Saints Foundation delivered a presentation around the club’s work supporting young people to build a positive future.

Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) has launched a strategy to tackle crime and serious violence in Northamptonshire, with a specific focus on violence among under 25s.

On March 6 2024, partners gathered alongside community organisations to hear about the NSVPP’s plans and the work already being delivered by partners across the county.

Jordan Letts from the Northampton Saints Foundation delivered a presentation around the club’s work supporting young people to build a positive future.

Gifford Sutherland from Upskill U spoke about the Exodus Programme, a therapeutic approach co-designed by young people which aims to support those affected by or at risk of violence and exploitation.

Alongside these guest speakers, an incredibly powerful video was shared of Cheri Curran sharing her personal experiences of knife crime, following the loss of her son Louis-Ryan Menezes.

The NSVPP announced its plans to implement a public health approach to violence prevention. This looks a gaining an understanding of the root causes of violence to develop evidence-based interventions which focus on both reduction and prevention. This early intervention creates the opportunity to treat the root causes of violence and to not just tackle it but prevent it.

Partners set out how they will work together, with children and, young people, and wider communities to prevent and reduce serious violence. They aim to:

Stabilise and reduce violence in the short-term

Understand the underlying causes of violence in the county

Co-ordinate Northamptonshire’s communities and public organisations to address those causes in the longer term

In addition to outlining their commitments and aims, the NSVPP emphasised the importance of building upon the fantastic work already being delivered across the county.

Projects such as the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) have been instrumental in addressing violent behaviour among suspected or known gang members and individuals at risk of gang involvement or criminal exploitation. The work of CIRV is now incorporated into the Youth Violence Intervention Unit which provides support and interventions to participants which aim to reduce violent incidents and enhance community safety.

Over 30 OPFCC funded Bleed Kits have been installed across the county in partnership with Off the Streets NN. These kits play a crucial role in providing immediate medical assistance in the event of a violent incident, potentially saving lives.

Cllr Mark Rowley, North Northamptonshire Council Executive Member for Housing, Communities and Levelling Up, said:

“North Northamptonshire council's vision is for a place where everyone has the best opportunities and quality of life. For residents to thrive they must feel safe in their communities.

"Although Northamptonshire is a safe place to live, local organisations are committed to preventing serious violence and protecting our communities from its impact. This will mean better co-ordination between partners, helping us to work together more effectively.

“Our aim is to tackle the root causes of serious violence and stop it from escalating, minimising the harm caused. This will complement the other preventive work already being carried out by the council and its partners, as well as local efforts to reduce reoffending.

"This new strategy will help drive this positive work forward and ensure organisations across Northamptonshire are focused on working together for the benefit of residents.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said:

“Everyone at the launch today must now challenge themselves to make this strategy a living plan and turn it into action so that we will intervene early to put young people on the right path, prevent crime and have a lasting impact on communities across the county.”

Violence Prevention Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn, said:

“Tackling serious violence is a Matter of Priority for Northamptonshire Police and we’re pleased to be working closely with partners to help reduce offences and the impact these crimes can have on victims and our communities.

“During the last 18 months we’ve delivered a number of weeks of action taking robust action against those involved in serious violence offences, while also taking part in national initiatives aimed at engaging and educating people about the dangers of knife crime and county lines.

“This is an exciting new approach for Northamptonshire as we know no single organisation can deal with this issue on their own. We are more likely to have a long term, significant and positive impact if we work together, along with other partners including schools and community groups.”

Detective Superintendent Glenn added:

“This work is about agencies in Northamptonshire coming together to get upstream and prevent young people from becoming embroiled in a life of crime.

“We know there are young people who are groomed into committing crime who are out of their depth and want to stop but don’t know how to. We want to help provide them with a way to turn their lives around.”

“Through this partnership we will tackle the causes of crime. Young people can be offered a variety of opportunities to change their behaviour and move away from crime. This involves the excellent work of the Youth Offending Service’s Turnaround Programme and the Exodus Project which helps to build relationships with vulnerable young people.

“This is an important commitment from all partners who have agreed to work together, and I am confident this new approach will have a positive impact and see a reduction in violent crime across the county.”

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and regulatory services, said:

“There is no such thing as an acceptable level of serious violence, it has a devastating impact on the lives of victims and their families.

“By taking this partnership approach we can focus on preventing serious violence from occurring in the first place, building upon the fantastic work already taking place in Northamptonshire.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.