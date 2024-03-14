  • Bookmark this page

Marie Weller Towcester Suffragette named after school

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 14th March 2024 13:32

WI members from left to right – Pat Nelson, Sue Hamilton, Carol Hart with some of the Year 1 pupils at the Marie Weller School, TowcesterWI members from left to right – Pat Nelson, Sue Hamilton, Carol Hart with some of the Year 1 pupils at the Marie Weller School, Towcester

Members of Towcester Evening WI were made very welcome at the Marie Weller Primary School last week; to talk about the Towcester Suffragette the school is named after – Marie Weller. 

The Year 1 children were very attentive and interested in the story of Marie Weller and asked some excellent questions. 

At the end of the presentation the pupils were tasked to see if they could play detective with their families and go round Towcester to find all the landmarks associated with Marie Weller.

It was so good for the WI, in the lead up to the International Women’s Day, to play a part in the Y1’s curriculum on studying the Suffragette Movement and to hear that Ofsted had reported this about the Y2 children we had given the talk to last year:

“They know their school is named after a local suffragette and can explain why Marie Weller was important.”

