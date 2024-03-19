Help keep your area clean and tidy this spring

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th March 2024 11:09

People across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged spring into action this March and help tackle litter in their local areas. West Northamptonshire Council is coordinating and supporting a range of Community Spring Clean activities throughout the month, which coincides with the National Spring Clean campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy running from 15 to 31 March 2024.

To support these events, the council has litter picking equipment available to borrow, guidance on how to safely organise a community litter pick and it can supply sacks. When a litter pick has been registered on our ‘cleaner communities’ web page and the activity is completed the Council will collect the rubbish. There are more than 35 community spring clean events taking place throughout March across West Northamptonshire and residents can join one of these events if they prefer

Anti-littering messaging will be shared across social media, and the road traffic management signs as part of the campaign in a bid to help deter people from littering and facing a penalty for this crime.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “It is disappointing that some people show such little regard for the environment and their local community that they drop litter wherever they like. The Council is committed to tackling this issue, and it is always heartening to see the great work of our partners, officers and volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities clean and green. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage and assist other groups to join them. By working together to clean our local area, we send a strong message that littering is anti-social and not acceptable. If you would like to hold litter pick in your community and support the community spring clean please get in touch with us to find out more about borrowing free litter picking equipment.”

To further support this work, higher fines for litter and other environmental crime were introduced across West Northamptonshire from 1 February. The maximum amount those who litter or graffiti has increased from £150 to £500.

The Litter Charter, which was launched in 2022, sets out how the Council collaborates with partners (Wombles, National Highways, community groups), enables community litter picks (by providing equipment and making arrangements to collect the rubbish from public land) and takes enforcement action (fixed penalty notices and fines). As well as the Council’s approach to additional or replacement litter bins. To find out more about the litter charter and to borrow litter picking equipment visit our Cleaner Communities page.

