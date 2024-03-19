Subscriptions now open for West Northants garden waste service

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th March 2024 08:13

Residents across West Northamptonshire can now sign up for optional, chargeable garden waste collections from April 2024.

The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service from April 2024 to the end of March 2025 is £58 per bin and can be made online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

Residents can sign up for an annual direct debit to save having to remember to renew every year. Residents who are unable to access the internet can subscribe to the service by phoning the council on 0300 126 7000.

Once households are signed up to the service, they will receive their new 2024/25 garden waste permit which they will be asked to stick on their garden waste bin. Any bins that have not subscribed will not be emptied after 1 April 2024.

People who do not wish to sign up to the service have the option of composting their garden waste at home, either in a traditional compost heap or by purchasing a compost bin by visiting www.getcomposting.com and typing in their postcode to see offers available in their area.

People can also recycle garden waste for free at any of the Council’s household waste recycling centres.

A comprehensive list of FAQs are also available on the Council’s website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning/garden-waste-collection-faqs

More information can be found at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

