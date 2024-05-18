Towcester Studio Band’s ‘Having a Blast in Towcester’ (HaBiT) project enter the final furlong!

Author: Kevin Hawkins Published: 19th March 2024 14:22

TSB’s project was conceived in 2022 and following generous support from Arts Council England, the first phase of the project commenced in the summer of 2023. The underlying theme of the project is to promote brass banding in our community and to encourage youngsters to learn to play brass and percussion instruments, but also to provide a conduit for players of all ages and standards to participate in making music.

During the project period TSB has been working closely with Foden’s Band, currently ranked number one Brass Band in the world, also reigning British Open and Brass in Concert Champions.

Northamptonshire has a very strong music hub in NMPAT (Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust) and TSB is delighted to be an outreach partner and support the excellent work that the staff at NMPAT do. In the lead up to Xmas last year TSB players, with the help of NMPAT, visited several local primary schools to engage with the youngsters (and staff) and bring the spirit of Xmas to the classroom and playground through the medium of music. TSB’s numerous sets of ‘sleigh bells’ received a rigorous workout during the school visits, great fun was had by all.

In January, a very successful workshop day was held at Cripps Hall Theatre, Northampton. CHT is part of Northampton School for Boys (NSB) and the facilities were perfect for the this workshop and concert day. The workshop Band comprised of players from 15 brass bands and many youngsters from NMPAT, YB2000, Warwick University and local schools. The workshop band was 70 strong and opened the evening concert alongside players from Foden’s Band. It was a great learning experience for all ages. The evening concert brought Foden’s Band on a rare visit to our County.

TSB2 (The Monday Club) meets every week and is an informal group who get together for a relaxed couple of hours playing. TSB’s music library is vast and consequently ‘band bingo’ can unearth some very interesting music choices! The Monday Club starts at 7:45pm in TSB’s Bransons Lane Bandroom and a very walm welcome is assured. For any players considering a return to ‘Banding’ the Monday Club is perfect environment to ‘blow away’ the cobwebs! For further details please contact us via towcesterstudioband@gmail.com

The final key event in our ‘HaBiT’ project will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Stowe School. In 2016 TSB and Brackley & District Band joined forces in a charity concert at Stowe to raise funds for the Army Benevolent Fund. TSB were scheduled to return in 2020 bur sadly Covid had other ideas. The guest soloist that year was due to be Jonny Bates, Solo Horn with Foden’s Band, so it is fitting that the final concert in the ‘HaBiT’ project will be in the wonderful Roxburgh Theatre, Stowe School.

During the afternoon tutors from Foden’s Band will conduct workshops for youngsters from Stowe, Sponne and other local schools. The evening concert will feature TSB prior to Foden’s Band demonstrating why they are the world’s number 1 Brass Band 7pm, Saturday 18th May 2024 at Roxborough Hall, Stowe School, MK18 5EH.

The all-important link to secure your concert tickets is https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stowe-enterprise-ltd/t-moalkpd

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.