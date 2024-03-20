Business Buzz Towcester now at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 20th March 2024 08:54

Business Buzz Towcester host, Ian Taylor, is seen here with co-hosts Rachel Collar (left) founder of HR and executive coaching business Haus of HR, and Holly May (right) from Partnership Mortgage Group Business Buzz Towcester host, Ian Taylor, is seen here with co-hosts Rachel Collar (left) founder of HR and executive coaching business Haus of HR, and Holly May (right) from Partnership Mortgage Group





Networking group, Business Buzz, will be holding its meetings at Towcester Mill Brewery from the end of March, having outgrown their previous venue in town.





Business Buzz is a fresh vibe in business networking. This face to face drop-in session is an excellent way to mingle face-to-face with other local businesses in a free-flowing, fun atmosphere. And now, due to increased numbers, Business Buzz Towcester is moving to the Mill, and will meet every fourth Thursday of each month between 10am-12pm.



Group host, Ian Taylor, said, "After a strong first few months with fantastic support from local business people, it became clear that we needed a larger venue and we're looking forward to moving to Towcester Mill Brewery from the end of March."





"We are delighted to be joining forces with Business Buzz Towcester," added Brewery director, John Evans. "As a small local independent business it makes perfect sense for us to support a business group for small local businesses. Together we hope to make this an even bigger, more successful event!"



If you are part of a local business either here in town or the surrounding area then why not pop along to the first one on Thursday 28 March 2024? All welcome!



For more information and to book in advance please visit https://www.business-buzz.org/northamptonshire/towcester.

If you are part of a local business either here in town or the surrounding area then why not pop along to the first one on Thursday 28 March 2024? All welcome!For more information and to book in advance please visit

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.