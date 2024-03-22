Join Northamptonshire Police, Fire, and Crime Panel as an independent member

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 22nd March 2024 09:01

Residents across Northamptonshire have an opportunity to participate in the governance and accountability of police and fire services by joining the Northamptonshire Police, Fire, and Crime Panel as an independent member.

The Northamptonshire Police, Fire, and Crime (NPFC) Panel are seeking three dedicated and passionate individuals to serve as independent members on the panel from June 2024 until May 2028.

The Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) is responsible for overseeing the delivery and performance of police and fire services. They work closely with the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to establish strategic objectives for their respective areas and hold the chiefs to account for delivering them. The PFCC is accountable to the electorate. The NPFC Panel scrutinises how the PFCC carries out their responsibilities.

The Police, Fire and Crime Panel, consisting of ten councillors from West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council, along with three independent members, ensures accountability and transparency in decision-making processes of police and fire services.

In your role as an independent member, your responsibilities will include scrutinising decisions and actions taken by the PFCC, reviewing draft plans and annual reports, advising on precept proposals, participating in the appointment of senior staff, and resolving non-criminal complaints about the conduct of the PFCC. Your insights and recommendations will directly influence the direction of public safety initiatives in Northamptonshire.

Independent members are paid an allowance for carrying out the role. You will also receive comprehensive induction, training, and ongoing support to excel in this role.

To embark on this rewarding journey and contribute to shaping the future of policing and fire services in Northamptonshire, interested candidates are encouraged to access the application pack and additional information on our website and to submit their applications by Sunday, 21 April 2024.

