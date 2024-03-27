Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election to be held in May 2024

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 27th March 2024 09:05

On Thursday, 2 May 2024 voters across Northamptonshire will go to the polls to elect their Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

A Notice of Election for the Commissioner role has been published today (Tuesday, 26 April 2024) and potential candidates will have until 4pm on Friday, 5 April 2024 to submit their nomination papers.

The Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) is elected to oversee local policing and fire and rescue services, manage the police & fire and rescue budget, set council tax rates for policing, and ensure transparent communication about police activities in the community. They will also make key appointments of the Chief Constable and the Chief Fire Officer for the Northamptonshire area.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote must do so by Tuesday, 16 April in order to take part in this election. You can register to vote on the gov.uk website.

People can apply for postal votes by 5pm on Wednesday, 17 April and those wishing to vote by proxy (when someone votes on your behalf) can also do this in advance of the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April.

Students have the option of registering at both their home and term-time addresses, and if they are in different local authority areas, they can vote in both locations during the election.

The UK Government has introduced a requirement for voters to produce accepted photographic identification when voting in person at a polling station. This new requirement will apply to this election.

Voters intending to vote in person are urged to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID prior to attending their polling station. Residents without an acceptable form of ID have until 5pm on Wednesday, 24 April to apply for their Voter ID.

For more information and to view the timetable of the election visit our website

The Notice of Election for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Election on Thursday, 2 May 2024, also marks the start of the pre-election period (previously known as purdah) for West Northamptonshire Council.

This is the period of heightened sensitivity in the run-up to polling day when specific restrictions are in place for the Council’s publicity and use of resources.

Find out more about the pre-election period for local authorities.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.