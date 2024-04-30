Help to assist workwhile cases in Towcester

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 29th March 2024 14:31

The Rotary Club of Towcester has recently made available a sum of money to help assist worthwhile causes in Towcester and the surrounding area.

Consideration will be given to both individuals and organisations who can demonstrate a real need and, where our donation will make a significant and long term improvement to the receipient.

Applications are invited from proposed beneficiaries themselves or from individuals who are aware of a case of need..

For further information and an application form please visit the Club's web site... www.towcester-rotary.org.uk .

Completed applcation forms are to be submitted to stephenharding@towcester-rotary.org.uk by the closing date of 30th April 2024.

