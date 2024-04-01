NN12

Local News Charge for Car Parking in Towcester? Author: Avril Phool Published: 1st April 2024 04:19

The rumour mill on Easter weekend 2024 is that those parking in the long stay car park on the Northampton Road, Towcester will incur a charge of £2 per visit.



A charge of 50p for 20 minutes will be applied to the other Towcester car parks.



Avril Phool commented, “After local elections for the West Northamptonshire Council more charges will start to follow and there will be more madness for Towcester.



"Elections to West Northamptonshire Council are held every four years.



"The previous election to was undertaken in May 2021.



"The next scheduled elections is expected to be held in May 2025 alongside Parish and Town councils’ elections on the same date.



"Some local proposed planning charges have been suggested on how the parking zone may also work.



“Charges and restrictions apply every day from 8am until 6pm, including bank holidays, unless otherwise stated.



“Up to 20 minutes parking is free (a ticket must be obtained).



“Parking in a disc zone.



“You need to show a disc clock in your vehicle to show what time you arrive in a disc zone. (These should be free from local council office and local shops).



“Please refer to the time plate adjacent to the vehicle for the maximum stay with a disc in each particular zone.



“Once the parking time has expired you should move your vehicle from the zone for the amount of time specified by the sign before you return.



“Some restrictions, such as double yellow lines, apply outside of the controlled parking zone - for example, if a disc zone is in force between the hours of 9am to 6pm, the double yellow lines within the zone are still in force 24 hours each day.



"It is also being mooted by Silverstone that for the British Grand Prix - parking costs will also significantly increase for a seven day period.



"All councillors (West Northants Council) will have a free pass to park in the WNC surface car parks in Northampton when on council business.



"It is expected that the WNC councillors existing free pass for surface car parks would extend to Towcester.



"This will be a sad day in Towcester Market Town and likely to follow 2025 after local elections."