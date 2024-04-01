Silverstone Museum Rare Race Car Unearthed

Author: Dr. Petunia Mayflower Published: 1st April 2024 08:24





A rare race car has been unearthed at Silverstone Museum in Northamptonshire at the Silverstone famous ticket which automotive experts have announced as revolutionary as the vehicle appears to have been “flower-powered”.



Motorsport historians have raced to the Museum, which is located trackside of the world-renowned Silverstone race circuit, in a bid to determine more about the ancient automobile.



With its distinctive floral livery, the petal powered performance car has been discovered during building works for the Museum’s new Sim Suite At Silverstone, which opened to the public at Easter.



The abloom adorned automobile, which has been deemed decades old, was clearly ahead of its time taking pole position in the race to create environmentally and fuel-efficient engines.



Automotive archaeologists have made an unscheduled pit stop at the Museum to help unveil the buried vehicle, which has been aptly named the “FloraVroom" and has remained hidden for decades beneath the entrance area of the popular attraction. Initial analysis reveals the FloraVroom, believed to have been the only model made of its kind, has an engine which ran on the sheer power of flowers – a concept that was clearly too far ahead of its time back in the day!



Dr. Petunia Mayflower, the lead botanist and automotive historian at Silverstone Museum, explained: "This is a momentous discovery that challenges our understanding of automotive history. Research reveals the engine of this unique race car appears to have harnessed the mystical energy of flowers to power the vehicle, emitting fragrant scents rather than harmful emissions. It truly embodies the spirit of sustainability."

The vehicle is adorned with vibrant floral patterns and includes a "Groovy Garden" dashboard with a built-in flower vase. Ardent archivists at Silverstone Museum managed to track down the sports car’s owners, who are now self-proclaimed "Eco-Flower Power Pioneers," who claim to have driven the length and breadth of the UK while spreading love and flower power wherever they went.



To celebrate this unprecedented find, the Silverstone Museum is planning a grand unveiling on April 1st, 2024, complete with a flower-powered parade, floral fashion show, and a "FloraVroom Power" flower-planting ceremony.

Visitors are encouraged to don their most colourful outfits and join the Museum in celebrating this iconic moment in automotive history.



