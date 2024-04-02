Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - April 2024
The Mill's brand new Vinyl Night, hosted by DJ Mister Trevor, now runs on the fourth Wednesday of every month
There's something for everyone this month at Towcester Mill! Whether you're looking for drinks in the garden, live music in the evening, a BeerFest for St George's Day or a chance to enjoy some wine and cheese, then do come and check out what's happening at the Mill!
Here's what's lined up this month:
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
- Tuesday 2 Apr - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 4 Apr - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Saturday 6 Apr - ROTARY GIN & JAZZ NIGHT £20pp
- Sunday 14 Apr - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 18 Apr - HITMIX BINGO
- Fri 19-Sat 20 Apr - ST GEORGE'S DAY BEERFEST
- Friday 19 Apr - CRAIG LIVE
- Wednesday 24 Apr - VINYL NIGHT (pictured)
- Thursday 25 Apr - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (now SOLD OUT)
- Saturday 27 Apr - WINE & CHEESE NIGHT £24pp
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- Tues 2 Apr with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
- plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 6 Apr
- plus Moo Hatch on Sat 20 Apr
