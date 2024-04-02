What's On at the Mill - April 2024

2nd April 2024

There's something for everyone this month at Towcester Mill! Whether you're looking for drinks in the garden, live music in the evening, a BeerFest for St George's Day or a chance to enjoy some wine and cheese, then do come and check out what's happening at the Mill!





Here's what's lined up this month:

Tuesday 2 Apr - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 4 Apr - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Saturday 6 Apr - ROTARY GIN & JAZZ NIGHT £20pp

Sunday 14 Apr - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 18 Apr - HITMIX BINGO

Fri 19-Sat 20 Apr - ST GEORGE'S DAY BEERFEST

Friday 19 Apr - CRAIG LIVE

Wednesday 24 Apr - VINYL NIGHT (pictured)

Thursday 25 Apr - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (now SOLD OUT)

Saturday 27 Apr - WINE & CHEESE NIGHT £24pp PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 2 Apr with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 6 Apr

plus Moo Hatch on Sat 20 Apr

Check out the Mill's Street Food page on

or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!

