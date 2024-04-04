NN12

Suzuka preview Mercedes weekend

Toto Talks Japan

After a difficult weekend in Australia, it's good to get back racing in Japan this weekend. Since Melbourne, we have been focused on improving the consistency of the W15. The car has shown signs of strong performance on occasion, but we've struggled to deliver this at the critical moments across the first three races. Suzuka, with its famously fast sweeps mixed with some low-speed content, plus elevation change, will provide a different challenge to the circuits we've raced at so far. It is therefore another good opportunity to build on our learnings and analyse the work that has been undertaken since Australia.



We head to Japan at a slightly earlier time of year than usual this season. Whilst it is unlikely to have a major impact, it will be important to understand any differences that this causes in terms of track conditions. One thing that won't change is the remarkable support from the Japanese fans. It is always a fantastic atmosphere at Suzuka and I am sure it will be the same once again this weekend.





Fact File: Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka holds the distinction of being the only circuit we race at that is laid out in a figure-of-eight configuration.

After the Degner Curves, the circuit passes under the straight leading to 130R. Owing to this, it's the only F1 track that runs both clockwise and anticlockwise.

This figure-of-eight layout is beneficial for tyre wear. It creates a more even balance between left and right-hand corners (10 being right-handers and eight to the left), distributing load more equally between tyres.

The first corner doesn't require any braking on entry. In Qualifying, drivers don't hit the brakes until the car is cornering at close to 5G.

That helps to generate some of the highest steering wheel torques of the entire season.

The vast majority of the first sector at Suzuka is spent cornering. From Turn 1 until the exit of Turn 7, the steering wheel is moving almost continuously for nearly 2km of the lap.

Just 1.2 km of the lap is spent driving in a straight line. Most of the 5.807 kms sees some lateral g-force going through the car.

The lack of straights also means that Suzuka is just one of a handful of circuits on the calendar that has a solitary DRS zone. This is found between Turn 18 and Turn 1.

130R is one of F1's quickest corners, taken at 295 km/h. Turn 11 meanwhile is one of the slowest at 60 km/h.

The braking zone for Turn 11 is particularly challenging. Drivers must hit the brakes midway through the fast Turn 10. They are cornering at close to 3.5G while turning right before the hairpin left. Lockups are therefore common.

Brake duty and wear are among the lowest we see across the year.

Suzuka has one of the highest mass sensitivities of the season. That means that carrying more fuel is more penalising in terms of lap time and performance.

This will be the first time the Japanese Grand Prix has taken place in April, moving from its traditional slot in the latter half of the season.

The team claimed six consecutive wins at Suzuka between 2014 and 2019.

In 2019, a 1-3 finish saw the team clinch its sixth consecutive Constructors' title.

Suzuka is one of two circuits to host the Japanese Grand Prix, along with the Fuji International circuit. The Okayama International circuit (Formerly TI Aida) hosted the Pacific Grand Prix in 1994 and 1995.

Suzuka has played host to the final round of the World Championship on six occasions and has seen numerous world champions crowned over the years.





Stat Sheet: Japanese Grand Prix



2024 Japanese Grand Prix



Session Local Time (AST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 11:30 - 12:30 03:30 - 04:30 04:30 - 05:30 Practice 2 (Friday) 15:00 - 16:00 07:00 - 08:00 08:00 - 09:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 11:30 - 12:30 03:30 - 04:30 04:30 - 05:30 Qualifying (Saturday) 15:00 - 16:00 07:00 - 08:00 08:00 - 09:00 Race (Sunday) 14:00 06:00 07:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Japanese Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 12 6 11 5 9 4 2 Hamilton 15 5 8 4 7 4 1 Russell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 MB Power 27 11 28 7 17 8 15





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 1,150 6,404.904 20,754 69,196 46,000,000 Hamilton 543 3,032.211 9,870 33,040 21,720,000 Russell 607 3,372.693 10,884 36,156 24,280,000 MB Power 4,420 24,574.477 79,277 265,442 176,800,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 296 125 289 137 259 105 59 79 Mercedes (Since 2010) 284 116 272 129 239 96 54 77 Hamilton 335 103 197 104 175 65 N/A N/A Russell 107 1 11 1 9 6 N/A N/A MB Power 566 213 587 222 452 208 91 118

