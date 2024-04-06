Mercedes look to race on Sunday at Suzuka

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 6th April 2024 11:49

Lewis Hamilton qualified P7 and George Russell P9 for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas in a tight qualifying session ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

After limited running in FP2, the team was keen to complete a mixture of high fuel work and single lap running in FP3.

George ended the session P3 with Lewis P4; it was a closely packed field hinting at what was to come in qualifying.

After negotiating Q1 and Q2, both drivers carried two sets of the new Soft compound tyre into Q3.

Their first push laps were competitive but unfortunately neither could improve on their second efforts as the track temperature dropped.

That left them P7 and P9 respectively, where an improvement of just one tenth would have seen Lewis on the second row of the grid.

Tomorrow's race is set to be an interesting affair with numerous tyre strategies possible.

Driver FP3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Lewis Hamilton P4 3 Laps

1:29.661 P9

Soft 6 Laps

1:28.887 P3

Soft , Soft 6 Laps

1:28.766 P7

Soft, Soft George Russell P3 3 Laps

1:29.799 P12

Soft 6 Laps

1:29.140 P7

Soft , Soft 6 Laps

1:29.008 P9

Soft, Soft

Qualifying was generally a really good session. I think we've made some good improvements to the car and its balance so far this weekend. I was overall much happier in the car than I have been this year, although there are clear areas of improvement. We have taken steps in the right direction though. When we raced here just six months ago, we were over one second adrift and we've closed that gap to the front a little, and to our nearest competitors. Of course I was hoping for more and we are never going to be happy with P7, but we know our car is a work in progress.

Tomorrow's race will be all about tyre degradation. Our long run pace looked similar to others on Friday, so we will see if that is the case on Sunday. I think it will be very close tomorrow so I hope we can maximise all the various factors and take home some good points.

It was so tight out there between ourselves, the McLarens, the Ferraris, and the Aston Martins. After FP3, we knew there would only be one tenth or two between all those cars and so it proved. If you didn't do a great lap you would end up P9 and that is what happened with me today. I made a mistake on my final lap; it's a little bit disappointing but that is how it goes sometimes. It isn't the most difficult race to overtake at though, and with tyre degradation and different strategies, hopefully we can move forward tomorrow. A lot can certainly happen.

We've started this season with several high-speed circuits. We know that is where our weakness is with this car, and we knew this weekend wouldn't be our best. It is good that we are exposing these weaknesses as it gives us the understanding of the platform we are building on and adding performance to. It sets a clear direction for us to improve.

The headline result of P7 and P9 is not great. The positive though is that we are not too far off the second row, just one tenth or so, at a track that was one of, if not the worst, last year. We seem to have taken a step in the right direction with the car this weekend. Everyone is pushing so hard to understand more about the W15 and how we can build on the platform we have. To see progress is therefore encouraging.

It is difficult to predict what tomorrow's race will look like. The pack behind Red Bull is very tight so we will see what we can do. The long run data from Friday, and today's qualifying session, shows that it could be close. We will look to maximise everything we do and the package we have to score the best result possible.

We headed to Japan focused on trying to make the car more consistent and drivable over the weekend. Pleasingly, it looks like we've made some progress in that regard. We'd be a lot happier of course if we were a tenth quicker. That would have put us several positions higher up on the grid. The reality at the moment though is we are the wrong side of a tight bunch of cars and need to find some more performance.

Despite that, we have halved our gap to pole position from last year and can also be encouraged by the fact that even small steps forward will move us up the grid. The red flag and rain yesterday have meant we're short of long run data, but this is a race where you can move forward if you have good pace. We will be looking to make the most of the car we have, execute our strategy well, and hopefully can finish higher up than where we are starting.

