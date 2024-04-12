Towcester Farmers Market Grows

Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th April 2024 08:36

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 12th April 2024, and will be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.





This month should see a bumper selection of stall holders with everybody expected, including a few recent additions with a hot drinks stall, and the return of our flower seller now that spring has finally arrived, as the market continues to thrive in its new location.





We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available, although there has been the occasional transgression in recent months.





For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:- via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com or phone on 0345 833 5918 or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

