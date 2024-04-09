  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Support available to help local businesses foster innovation

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th April 2024 09:13

Grants of up to £20,000 are available from the University of Bedfordshire to local businesses as part of a new programme launched by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to deliver business support, growth and innovation in the region.

Grants of up to £20,000 are available from the University of Bedfordshire to local businesses as part of a new programme launched by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to deliver business support, growth and innovation in the region.

The initiative seeks to forge pathways to innovation while fostering a dynamic business ecosystem that fuels local pride, skill enhancement, and the expansion of employment opportunities, with £325,000 in funding available as part of the support package.

As part of this comprehensive programme, the University will deliver business growth initiatives, including activities designed to empower businesses with innovation and technological support, enhancing their productivity and competitiveness. From fully-funded participation in short courses to personalised 1-2-1 consultancy sessions with industry experts, businesses will receive tailored support to address their unique needs.

Funded by £625k of UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF), a central part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda, this project marks a strategic investment in local businesses operating within the West Northamptonshire region. Building upon the successful outcomes of previous partnerships, this venture is poised to deliver tangible results in business innovation and support.

Andrew Church, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We are delighted to join forces with West Northamptonshire Council to empower local businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to driving positive change and fostering a climate of innovation that benefits both businesses and the wider community. This partnership marks a significant step in bolstering the region’s business ecosystem, laying the groundwork for sustained growth and prosperity.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, added: "We appreciate the unique challenges businesses face which is why we’ve chosen to dedicate this funding to support and enable them to innovate and grow.

“Our ambition is to enable every business in West Northamptonshire to thrive and for this reason we have allocated the majority of our UK Shared Prosperity funding towards supporting businesses and creating employment opportunities to sustain the local economy.

“We are dedicated to providing high quality support, training and guidance and wherever possible, funding, to enable our local businesses to fulfil their potential. I encourage all businesses to take advantage of this free support as well as the range of support available on the WNC website all year around.”

Find out more about the business support available through this programme via the University’s Research & Innovation Service.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies